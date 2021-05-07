Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 30,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,034,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.