Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 0.4%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.40 and last traded at $84.65. Approximately 1,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

