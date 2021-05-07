Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.58

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $231.46 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,908,997 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.