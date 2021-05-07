Hock Huat Goh Sells 5,136 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,086,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

