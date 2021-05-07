Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

