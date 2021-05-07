HOQU Trading Up 21.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $684,940.59 and approximately $4.85 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

