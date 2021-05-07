Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

HRZN opened at $16.32 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $320.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

