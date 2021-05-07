Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 149800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,500,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

