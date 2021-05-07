H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.49 and traded as high as C$15.63. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 467,696 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.