Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

