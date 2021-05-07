Humanscape Market Capitalization Achieves $75.38 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $40,415.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.