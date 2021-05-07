Hunter Westbrook Sells 15,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50.

HTBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 40,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

