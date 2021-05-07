Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

