Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $25.97 or 0.00045384 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

