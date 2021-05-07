Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 16,227 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

HYMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 243,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

