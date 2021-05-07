Hyman Charles D Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

