HyperExchange Price Reaches $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $26,352.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00261615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.88 or 0.01107408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00748195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.67 or 0.99855348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.