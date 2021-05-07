Hyprr (Howdoo) Market Cap Reaches $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

