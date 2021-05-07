IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.