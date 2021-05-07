Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $18.38 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $1,886.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $59,289.06 or 1.03610429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01120023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00752100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.18 or 0.99201583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling τBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

