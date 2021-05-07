Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Up 17.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)’s share price was up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $85.19. Approximately 731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDMGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

