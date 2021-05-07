Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 16,052 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.24. 148,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,099. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ichor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ichor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

