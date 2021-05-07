Iconic Token Market Capitalization Reaches $7.52 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $28,833.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.