ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Trading Down 4.3%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $201.85. Approximately 2,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.84.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $14,129,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

