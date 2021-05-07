Idena (IDNA) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Idena has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $5,117.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029068 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,539,740 coins and its circulating supply is 43,079,614 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

