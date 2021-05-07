Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.

Several brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

INVE opened at $14.20 on Friday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

