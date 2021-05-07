Idle Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $157,273.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.55 or 0.00021618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

