IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

