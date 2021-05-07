II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.630-0.830 EPS.

II-VI stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,413,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,709. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.