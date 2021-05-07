Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,263.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,201.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

