Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.47.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $237.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

