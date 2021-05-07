Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $63.70 or 0.00110574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.