Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Immunovant by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.