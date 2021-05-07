Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $75,570.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Impinj stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 117,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,673. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

