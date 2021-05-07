Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Information Services Group worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in III. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

