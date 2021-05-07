Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.39. 17,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.83 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.62.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.