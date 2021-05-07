Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
ISV stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.39. 17,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.83 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.62.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
