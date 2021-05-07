Innova Achieves Market Cap of $788,256.75 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Innova has traded 159.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $788,256.75 and $344.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

