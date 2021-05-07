Insider Buying: Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exterran stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

