Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,715 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,360 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,842.40.

FRST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,960. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

