Insider Buying: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 957,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.