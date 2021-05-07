Insider Buying: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Buys 935 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. The company has a market cap of $409.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,550,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

