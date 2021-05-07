Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells 5,416 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 444,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,862. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

