Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells 3,043 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

