Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 18 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.34 on Friday, reaching $2,398.69. 1,147,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

