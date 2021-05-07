Insider Selling: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Sells 22,381 Shares of Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth $4,075,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

