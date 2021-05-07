Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 691,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,404. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

