Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,816. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

