Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 1,591 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EBMT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 10,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

