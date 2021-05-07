Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 7,691 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $228.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,276. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

