Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 74,498 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 716,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

